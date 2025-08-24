Diego catches fire, lifts Quezon past Nueva Ecija

Diego Dario drilled in a dagger triple with 6.4 seconds left as Quezon Province stunned Nueva Ecija, 78-77, in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Piilpinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

The crafty 5-foot-8 playmaker's ninth triple of the night completed the Huskers' climb from an 18-point hole, 30-12, and frustrated the Rice Vanguards, who never trailed until Diego's killer jumper.

Quezon Province, the reigning South Division titlist, also stunned San Juan, 85-83, another North Division powerhouse, on August 16, raising its record to 19-4 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Nueva Ecija skidded to 22-2, yielding the overall top spot to Abra Solid North (22-1), but still pacing San Juan (21-2).

Diego, a former national U17 player, posted 29 points on a remarkable 9 of 11 shooting from afar and sinking his lone two-pointer for 83.3 percent and three assists to run away with the Best Player honors, over Vince Magbuhos, who tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Judel Fuentes with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Rice Vanguards, the 2022 MPBL champion, got 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks from Robby Celiz, who will be haunted by his two split free throws at the 41.5-second and 16.1-second mark.

Diego's hot shooting negated Jaycee Marcelino's 15-point, five-assist, two-rebound effort and Jayvee Marcelino's 14-point, four-rebound, four-assist, two-block output.

The Cebu Greats sustained their climb with a 97-93 victory over Valenzuela Magic in the second game.

Powered by Jan Jamon and Cebuano talents Jun Manzo, Reeve Ugsang and Paul Desiderio, Cebu rallied from a 48-59 deficit to improve to 10-15 and boost its playoff chances in the South Division, where it sits at No. 10.