Dengue cases in QC surge 150%

Quezon City is experiencing a dramatic rise in dengue cases, with a 150 percent increase recorded this year, health officials reported.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, chief epidemiologist of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division, said the city has logged a total of 7,084 dengue cases from January to 22 August, marking a 151 percent rise compared to the same period last year, along with 23 deaths.

“Almost half of the cases involve children 10 years old and below at 3,407. Those aged 11 to 20 — bulk of which are made up of adolescents and young adults — followed with 1,957 cases,” Cruz said.

The recent heavy rains from tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon have created more breeding sites for the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito. Barangays with the highest cases include Batasan Hills, Payatas, Commonwealth, and Holy Spirit, followed by Pasong Tamo, Bagong Silangan, and Tatalon.

“We know that if we do not clean our homes, water could accumulate and that will help mosquitos breed faster. Unfortunately, they are carriers of the dengue virus,” Cruz said.

City health centers are reportedly prepared for the influx of cases. Cruz reminded the public to immediately bring family members, whether children or adults, to the nearest health center if they have flu symptoms lasting two to three days.

Fever fast lanes remain active at all health centers, where patients can be tested for dengue and leptospirosis. Cruz noted that leptospirosis cases have decreased over the past week but advised residents exposed to floods to take prophylaxis.

“Early consultation is crucial. Those experiencing fever, severe headache, rashes, or other dengue-like symptoms should immediately visit the nearest health center or hospital for proper medical attention,” he added.