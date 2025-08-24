SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (25 August 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Love: Do not let your heart be used as a reserve.

Health: Eat soup and drink lukewarm water.

Career: Avoid replying to emails in anger. You could be misinterpreted.

Wealth: Wait for the right day before buying new items.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.

OX

Love: You do not need to prove yourself to someone who is not true to you.

Health: Soak your feet in saltwater tonight.

Career: Do not accept new responsibilities. Settle old ones first.

Wealth: Prepare a new piggy bank for after full moon blessings.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse doors, corners of the house and under-bed storage.

TIGER

Love: Do not fall for someone you cannot handle.

Health: Eat fruit to prevent weakness in the body.

Career: Stay alert to unclear instructions.

Wealth: Do not lend large sums, even to family.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse cluttered or old drawers.

RABBIT
Love: Do not make a project out of someone who is not over their ex.

Health: Eat soup or tinola to stay strong in rainy weather.

Career: Organize your desk. Clutter invites spiritual disorder.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse your windows and entrances.

DRAGON
Love: If they are quiet, do not force it.

Health: Warm your body with herbal tea.

Career: Finish overdue tasks before starting new ones.

Wealth: Organize your coin jar. Do not mix old and new coins.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

SNAKE

Love: You do not need to be a martyr just to be called loyal.

Health: Eat fiber-rich foods.

Career: Do not be afraid to say no to extra tasks.

Wealth: Avoid sudden expenses. You do not need to prove anything.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse your workspace if energy depletes quickly at work.

HORSE

Love: If they cannot recognize you in the dark, they do not deserve you in the light.

Health: Drink salabat at night.

Career: Avoid a cluttered work desk.

Wealth: Do not buy a new cellphone or tech for now.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room using a bell and candle tonight.

GOAT

Love: It is not too late to save yourself from a wrong relationship.

Health: Eat soup with garlic and ginger.

Career: Do not miss deadlines. This could cause a block.

Wealth: Avoid scams like buy one, take 10 offers.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse your room if nightmares happen repeatedly or you feel heavy upon waking.

MONKEY

Love: If you want peace, do not force conflicts to be resolved.

Health: Eat oats and fruit.

Career: Avoid oversharing in office chats. Misinterpretation is possible.

Wealth: Avoid sudden business decisions. Wait until Ghost Month ends.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the hallway and storage area.

ROOSTER

Love: Missing you is not enough reason to go back.

Health: Meditate before sleeping.

Career: Avoid power struggles. Quiet but productive work is better.

Wealth: Do not display jewelry or cash in the house.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the entire altar and room if there was conflict yesterday.

DOG

Love: If respect is gone, saying I love you has no meaning.

Health: Eat hot soup.

Career: Organize emails and papers. Do not wait until they pile up.

Wealth: Avoid donations or pledges if you are not fully committed.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.

PIG

Love: Avoid playing with feelings. Ghost Month is a time when jokes come back.

Health: Eat sinigang to relieve heaviness in the body.

Career: Avoid being late, especially for important calls or meetings.

Wealth: Avoid big purchases. This is not the time to upgrade.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the entire house using incense and afternoon prayers.

feng shui Horoscope

