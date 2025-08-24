Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: Do not let your heart be used as a reserve.

Health: Eat soup and drink lukewarm water.

Career: Avoid replying to emails in anger. You could be misinterpreted.

Wealth: Wait for the right day before buying new items.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.