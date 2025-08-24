Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: Do not let your heart be used as a reserve.
Health: Eat soup and drink lukewarm water.
Career: Avoid replying to emails in anger. You could be misinterpreted.
Wealth: Wait for the right day before buying new items.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.
OX
Love: You do not need to prove yourself to someone who is not true to you.
Health: Soak your feet in saltwater tonight.
Career: Do not accept new responsibilities. Settle old ones first.
Wealth: Prepare a new piggy bank for after full moon blessings.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse doors, corners of the house and under-bed storage.
TIGER
Love: Do not fall for someone you cannot handle.
Health: Eat fruit to prevent weakness in the body.
Career: Stay alert to unclear instructions.
Wealth: Do not lend large sums, even to family.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse cluttered or old drawers.
RABBIT
Love: Do not make a project out of someone who is not over their ex.
Health: Eat soup or tinola to stay strong in rainy weather.
Career: Organize your desk. Clutter invites spiritual disorder.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse your windows and entrances.
DRAGON
Love: If they are quiet, do not force it.
Health: Warm your body with herbal tea.
Career: Finish overdue tasks before starting new ones.
Wealth: Organize your coin jar. Do not mix old and new coins.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: You do not need to be a martyr just to be called loyal.
Health: Eat fiber-rich foods.
Career: Do not be afraid to say no to extra tasks.
Wealth: Avoid sudden expenses. You do not need to prove anything.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse your workspace if energy depletes quickly at work.
HORSE
Love: If they cannot recognize you in the dark, they do not deserve you in the light.
Health: Drink salabat at night.
Career: Avoid a cluttered work desk.
Wealth: Do not buy a new cellphone or tech for now.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room using a bell and candle tonight.
GOAT
Love: It is not too late to save yourself from a wrong relationship.
Health: Eat soup with garlic and ginger.
Career: Do not miss deadlines. This could cause a block.
Wealth: Avoid scams like buy one, take 10 offers.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse your room if nightmares happen repeatedly or you feel heavy upon waking.
MONKEY
Love: If you want peace, do not force conflicts to be resolved.
Health: Eat oats and fruit.
Career: Avoid oversharing in office chats. Misinterpretation is possible.
Wealth: Avoid sudden business decisions. Wait until Ghost Month ends.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the hallway and storage area.
ROOSTER
Love: Missing you is not enough reason to go back.
Health: Meditate before sleeping.
Career: Avoid power struggles. Quiet but productive work is better.
Wealth: Do not display jewelry or cash in the house.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the entire altar and room if there was conflict yesterday.
DOG
Love: If respect is gone, saying I love you has no meaning.
Health: Eat hot soup.
Career: Organize emails and papers. Do not wait until they pile up.
Wealth: Avoid donations or pledges if you are not fully committed.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.
PIG
Love: Avoid playing with feelings. Ghost Month is a time when jokes come back.
Health: Eat sinigang to relieve heaviness in the body.
Career: Avoid being late, especially for important calls or meetings.
Wealth: Avoid big purchases. This is not the time to upgrade.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the entire house using incense and afternoon prayers.