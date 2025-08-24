Crossovers get back on track

Chery Tiggo redeemed itself from a humbling experience of back-to-back setbacks in the span of five days with a morale-boosting win over a team it has not defeated in 17 months.

The Crossovers needed to regain their confidence after being shattered by a stinging five-set championship loss to PLDT in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour last Sunday followed by a humiliating sweep to start the ongoing Invitational at the hands of the same tormentor.

Head coach Norman Miguel couldn’t be prouder of his team for the effort it has shown in bringing down no less than mighty defending champion Creamline to get back on its feet.

Veteran winger Ara Galang led three other Crossovers in double figures in a collective effort to eke out a 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 17-15, win last Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“This is a big win for us coming off a big loss the other day. So, we have no other choice but to redeem ourselves,” Miguel said.

“We talked the other day and we said that once we step on the court, we will play with pride. I’m sorry for the term, but we were embarrassed last Thursday. I think we were humbled also, but we’re able to bounce back in this game.”

The Crossovers showed grit as they overcame a 13-14 match point advantage by the Cool Smashers in the fifth set before fighting their way to victory in a two-hour, 39-minute encounter.

Chery Tiggo improved its carryover record to 2-1 and nailed its first win over Creamline since scoring a 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 sweep back in 16 March last year in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference. That domination also snapped the Cool Smashers’ then-hot 19-game winning streak.

“I commend also the performance of Creamline. From the start, Creamline is Creamline. The name itself will intimidate you. It was a hard-earned win but that made it the sweetest victory,” Miguel said.

Galang turned back the hands of time with a vintage showing of 20 points from 15 kills, four kill blocks and an ace. Rookie Rene Penafiel got 18 points, Cess Robles added 16 points while Pauline Gaston posted 10 for the Crossovers.

Alas Pilipinas member libero Jen Nierva has 18 digs and 15 excellent sets in her return to the Crossovers after skipping the On Tour due to national team duties.