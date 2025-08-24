Comelec dismisses Keon’s election protest against Alcid

In a document obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE from sources, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Second Division has dismissed the election protest filed by former Laoag City Mayor Michael M. Keon against incumbent Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, the Marcos-backed candidate in the 2025 polls.

The 11-page order dated 19 August 2025, signed by Presiding Commissioner Rey E. Bulay along with Commissioners Nelson J. Celis and Noli R. Pipo, ruled that Keon’s petition was “insufficient in form and content” and described his attempt to submit additional affidavits after the deadline as an “improper remedy.”

Keon, a relative of the Marcoses who ran as an independent candidate, accused Alcid and his supporters of massive vote-buying, voter intimidation, and misuse of government resources during the 12 May 2025 elections. However, the COMELEC Second Division said his protest failed to meet the detailed requirements of law under Section 7(g), Rule 6 of COMELEC Resolution No. 8804.

Despite contesting 94 clustered precincts, Keon was only able to submit two affidavits to support his claims. The Commission further expunged ten affidavits of 23 additional witnesses belatedly submitted in June, calling it a clear attempt to amend the case beyond the filing deadline.

“Failing to forward a detailed specification of the acts or omissions complained of makes the protest insufficient in form and substance, warranting its summary dismissal,” the order emphasized, citing Supreme Court jurisprudence.

Still, while the protest was dismissed, COMELEC referred the matter to its Law Department to investigate alleged election offenses involving Alcid, his supporters, and certain barangay officials.

The ruling cements the victory of James Bryan Q. Alcid, who enjoys the political backing of the Marcos family, while Keon — running outside the ruling bloc despite family ties — is left without legal recourse to challenge the results.

With this order, Alcid remains the duly proclaimed and sitting mayor of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.