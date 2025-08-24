SUBSCRIBE NOW
CJ Opiaza bids farewell as Miss Grand International

Published on

History-maker Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, the very first Filipina to win the coveted Miss Grand International golden crown, took her emotional final walk on the international stage.

With grace, poise, and heartfelt gratitude, CJ closed her reign as the queen who brought pride and honor to the Philippines, forever remembered as the trailblazer who proved that the Filipino spirit can shine brightest on the global pageant scene.

Her farewell marks the end of a historic chapter — and the beginning of her legacy as an inspiration for future queens.

