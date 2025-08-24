Chery unveils Tiggo Cross HEV

Chery Auto Philippines has added a new model to its lineup with the launch of the Tiggo Cross HEV, a hybrid version of its subcompact crossover. Priced at an introductory P1,198,000 (regular price P1,248,000), it becomes one of the most affordable hybrid SUVs currently available in the country.

The Tiggo Cross HEV shares the same platform and design cues as its gasoline-only counterpart, which debuted earlier this year. Measuring 4,320mm long, 1,831mm wide, and 1,652mm tall, it rides on a 2,610mm wheelbase and clears 190mm of ground. Exterior highlights include a large diamond-pattern grille, vertical LED marker lamps, and 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

The hybrid system combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Together, they produce 204hp and 310Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission. Chery says this setup delivers a driving range of up to 1,200 kilometers on a full tank and charge.