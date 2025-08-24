Chery unveils Tiggo Cross HEV

Chery Auto Philippines has added a new model to its lineup with the launch of the Tiggo Cross HEV, a hybrid version of its subcompact crossover. Priced at an introductory P1,198,000 (regular price P1,248,000), it becomes one of the most affordable hybrid SUVs currently available in the country.
The Tiggo Cross HEV shares the same platform and design cues as its gasoline-only counterpart, which debuted earlier this year. Measuring 4,320mm long, 1,831mm wide, and 1,652mm tall, it rides on a 2,610mm wheelbase and clears 190mm of ground. Exterior highlights include a large diamond-pattern grille, vertical LED marker lamps, and 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels.
The hybrid system combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Together, they produce 204hp and 310Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission. Chery says this setup delivers a driving range of up to 1,200 kilometers on a full tank and charge.
The cabin is equipped with features often found in pricier models. Drivers get a pair of 10.25-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and another for infotainment, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command functions, and a six-speaker audio system. Convenience touches include a 50-watt wireless charger, sunroof, six-way power adjustable seats with lumbar support, and dual-zone climate control with rear vents.
Safety has also been a focus. The Tiggo Cross HEV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, and hill descent control. It also carries 14 driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree “transparent” view camera, and lane-keeping systems. The model earned a five-star safety rating from ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program).
As with other Chery offerings, the Tiggo Cross HEV comes with lengthy warranty coverage: eight years or 160,000 kilometers for the high-voltage battery, and five years or 150,000 kilometers bumper-to-bumper.
Buyers can choose from four colors — Pearl White, Bloodstone Red, Phantom Gray and Silver Sky. The combustion-only Tiggo Cross remains on sale at P998,000.
To introduce the new model, Chery will stage a series of mall displays and roadshows. Scheduled stops include SM Fairview (14 to 20 August), SM North Edsa (21 to 27 August), SM Marikina (2 to 8 September), SM Dasmariñas (10 to 16 September) and SM East Ortigas (19 to 25 September).
With its aggressive pricing and long list of features, the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is positioned to take on established rivals in the hybrid crossover space.