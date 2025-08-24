Chen family takes majority stake in The Bistro Group

The Chen family, through its investment arm Inoza Business Holdings Inc., has secured control of The Bistro Group, expanding its footprint in the Philippine food industry. Best known for building the Bounty Fresh poultry brand, the family is now moving beyond agribusiness to tap the country’s growing restaurant and hospitality sector.

The Bistro Group operates over 200 outlets across more than 25 local and international brands, including TGI Fridays, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, Denny’s, Modern Shanghai, Watami, La Lola and Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Despite the acquisition, the company will continue to operate independently under its present leadership.

Excellence fuels growth

“The Bistro Group has built a strong reputation for excellence, and we see tremendous potential for its continued growth,” said Edwin Chen, chairman of the board of TBG Food Holdings Inc.

“Through Inoza Business Holdings, we are committed to supporting The Bistro Group’s next chapter, while keeping the door open to synergies that can strengthen the broader food business in the future.”

The deal positions Inoza to capture opportunities across the food value chain — from farm-to-table production to premium dining experiences — as it diversifies into new segments of the consumer market.