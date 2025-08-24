Bulacan LGU donates patrol units to aid crime prevention

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Bulacan Local Government Unit (LGU) delivered a fresh boost to Central Luzon’s crime prevention efforts over the weekend with the turnover of 1 mobile patrol vehicle and 7 motorcycles to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Jonjon Villanueva handed over the patrol units to PRO3 officials, reinforcing the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Five-Minute Response Time Program—a key initiative under PNP Chief PGEN Nicolas Torre III’s “Swift and Responsive Public Service” pillar.

“This donation is more than equipment; it’s a lifeline for faster emergency response,” said Central Luzon police director PBGEN Rogelio Peñones. “With these units deployed immediately, we can build on the 16% crime reduction already achieved through sustained partnerships.”

The patrol vehicles and motorcycles will prioritize high-risk areas in the region, complementing earlier contributions from LGUs and stakeholders, including 31 motorcycles, 12 mobile patrol vehicles, 112 radios, drones, and GPS trackers.

Peñones emphasized that the latest donation underscores the critical role of timely LGU support in maintaining public safety, adding: “Every second saved in response time means lives protected. We urge more LGUs to join this urgent mission.”

The Five-Minute Response Time Program has slashed emergency response delays by 40% since its rollout in 2024, with PRO3 crediting the improvement to real-time coordination enabled by donated technology and patrol assets.