British Airways flight attendant found naked, high on meth mid-flight

A shocking incident unfolded on a British Airways flight to London’s Heathrow Airport when a flight attendant was discovered naked and under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the BBC.

Haden Pentecost, 41, had methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system while on duty during the flight from California, the BBC reported. His erratic behavior included sweating, babbling, and showing signs of agitation, prompting his manager to remove him from passenger duties after he failed to assist with pre-flight safety checks.

Pentecost then locked himself in a bathroom stall, claiming he needed to change clothes due to cramps. Later, a co-worker found him naked, incoherent, and with dilated pupils and a high heart rate. “He had to be helped into clothes before being moved into an empty seat aboard the aircraft,” Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard, according to The Guardian.

Flight crew monitored Pentecost every 20 minutes until the plane landed at Heathrow, after which he was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Pentecost, who was terminated from his role following the incident, admitted to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs. He has been granted bail and is scheduled for sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court