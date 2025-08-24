Breadwinner’s tips: How Julia Barretto saves for the rainy days

Actress Julia Barretto’s new commercial for a credit card might depict her as a party animal, but she professed to be actually a home buddy at heart.

“Occasional,” she said on how often she goes to parties. “Because I started to work at a very young age, so our tapings then were every day and sleepless, so if there was an off day, if there’s still time at night,” she said in Filipino to reporters, including DAILY TRIBUNE, at her recent launch as new Maya Black endorser alongside Jericho Rosales and Maris Racal.

“Naturally, you’ll get excited once you’re actually earning, and you’d get excited to spend that right away. And you know, you can. It’s your money anyway,” she pointed out.

“But if there’s anything, don’t forget to save. Even if you’re just saving up P500, P200 every time you receive something, just save. Put it in one place and then when you look back, you’d be surprised that you’ve saved a lot. So for the rainy days, you’re ready,” she said partly in Filipino.

As the eldest daughter of actors Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla, Julia has been helping her mom and siblings Claudia and Leon as a breadwinner. As such, she does not consider herself as an impulsive spender who swipes her credit card on a whim.

Although she knows how to handle the hard-earned money she got from starting to act at an early age, she admitted that she, too, also had her financial misgivings.

“I would not like to call it a mistake. Maybe a learning. Because of course, when you’re young, you make mistakes, but if you have people around you, your advisers and mentors, (you’ll be in a good place),” she advised.

“If there is anything, if I could look back, I wish I could have started investing at a younger age,” she confessed.

“If I invested earlier, I could have really gone really bigger, I think.”