Bread for breakfast not enough — KC

Eating bread for breakfast is not enough for schoolchildren.

Filipino actress, singer and United Nations World Food Program (WFP) goodwill ambassador KC Concepcion said it’s a misconception that a full stomach means proper nourishment.

A simple meal with munggo or pinakbet is not only satisfying but also nutritious, the daughter of megastar Sharon Cuneta and Senator Manny Pangilinan shared during her signing of the contract to be WFP ambassador at the agency’s head office in Mandaluyong City last week.

“It’s not just about feeding anything to be full. It’s really choosing the food, especially those that grows from our soil,” she said of what fighting hunger is.

Concepcion emphasized that locally available vegetables are enough to provide children with the proper nutrients that their growing body needs.

The former WFP Philippines’ national ambassador against hunger is renewing her role of promoting children’s access to meals that truly support healthy development of children.

As part of her first mission, she will visit a school in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to help prepare nourishing meals for students and meet with local farmers who supply fresh ingredients to the feeding program.

She is bringing learnings and experiences from her WFP work in Uganda in 2011 and Nepal in 2015.

Concepcion also continues her “KC’s Closet” fundraiser. She sells her pre-loved clothes and items, and used the proceeds from the sale to feed children.

“If you buy something from KC’s Closet for P500 and one meal costs P40, then you’ve helped feed over a dozen kids,” she said.

At the same time, she launched her fine jewelry brand called Avec Moi, which will also help fund school meals for children in need.

She shared that these programs allowed her to contribute to a meaningful cause, even when working on her own.