Bocaue LGU donates patrol units

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The local government of Bocaue, Bulacan has donated one mobile patrol vehicle and seven motorcycles to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) to enhance crime prevention efforts in Central Luzon.

Bocaue Mayor Jonjon Villanueva turned over the patrol units to PRO3 officials over the weekend, which will support the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Five-Minute Response Time Program.

This initiative is a key part of PNP chief Police General Nicolas Torre III’s “Swift and Responsive Public Service” pillar.

“This donation is more than equipment; it’s a lifeline for faster emergency response,” said Central Luzon police director Gen. Rogelio Peñones. “With these units deployed immediately, we can build on the 16 percent crime reduction already achieved through sustained partnerships.”

The new vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed to high-risk areas in the region, supplementing earlier contributions from other local government units and stakeholders, which include 31 motorcycles, 12 mobile patrol vehicles, 112 radios, drones and GPS trackers.

Peñones stressed that the donation highlights the critical role of timely support from local governments in maintaining public safety.

“Every second saved in response time means lives protected,” he said, urging more local governments to join the effort.

Since its rollout in 2024, the Five-Minute Response Time Program has cut emergency response delays by 40 percent.

PRO3 credits the improvement to real-time coordination enabled by donated technology and patrol assets.