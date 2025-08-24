Birthday gift: Tito Sotto donates 2 months’ salary to students in need

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III fulfilled a campaign promise as he marked his 77th birthday on Sunday by pledging his first two months’ salary to support financially struggling students.

“Natanggap ko na ang aking unang dalawang buwang sweldo. Gaya ng aking ipinangako noong kampanya, ibibigay ko ito sa mga nangangailangan ng pinansyal na tulong, partikular sa larangan ng edukasyon — upang makatulong sa mga estudyanteng hirap sa buhay,” Sotto said in a Viber message to reporters.

The senator earlier announced during a campaign sortie in Pampanga in April 2025 that his salary would go toward funding scholarships for underprivileged students.

Sotto noted that the selection process is underway to ensure only deserving students benefit from the program.

“Sa ngayon, mayroon na: (1) Aprubadong Iskolar (5) Handa para sa Screening/Interview (12) Kumukumpleto ng Requirements,” he added.