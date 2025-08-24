Berberabe drops historic quadruple-double

Stefanie Berberabe carved her name into Philippine basketball history after recording the first-ever quadruple-double in the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sunday night.

Coming off a triple-double outing last week, Berberabe turned it up a notch with a historic all-around performance that powered Tagaytay-Tol to an 82-70 victory over Pangasinan-Solar Home at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The former National University guard, playing only her second game of the tournament, delivered 20 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals in almost 38 minutes of action to lead the Patriots to sweet revenge over the Suns, avenging their 79-76 first-round loss in the tourney backed by Uratex, Black Mamba, Red Dynasty, Aktive Balls, and Pocari Sweat.

Berberabe secured the milestone with 2:20 left, swiping Stifanny Larrosa’s bailout pass to Ara Abaca after Larrosa got trapped in the corner, sealing Tagaytay-Tol’s second straight win after a 0-4 start to the tournament.

In doing so, she became only the third player in Philippine professional basketball history to record a quadruple-double.

She joined Donbel Belano, who posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 10 steals in Davao’s victory over Nueva Ecija on August 14, 1999, during the 1999 MBA season, and Kyt Jimenez, who tallied 33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and 11 steals in Sarangani’s 125-74 rout of Mindoro on October 10, 2022, during the 2022 MPBL season.

This followed up her 13-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance in Tagaytay-Tol’s 91-63 win over RK Hoops-Quezon City last Sunday.

“It’s an honor,” said Berberabe, who was coming off a stint with Joondalup Wolves in Australia’s NBL1, after the win.

“It feels good, I definitely wouldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. My teammates make it easy to play on the court with them. They make it fun. So it’s just fun to play out here,” she added.

Her feat capped a wire-to-wire victory for the Patriots, who even led by as many as 23 points late in the third after a Monique Del Carmen triple with 3:13 remaining for a 62-39 cushion. The Suns mounted a rally in the fourth, but their comeback fell short as Tagaytay-Tol held firm to secure the win.