BBM honors unsung heroes

After weeks of personally inspecting the country’s flood control projects — many of which have been mired in allegations of corruption and substandard work —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will momentarily set aside his national infrastructure sweep to honor another kind of legacy: the nation’s heroes.

On Monday, he will lead the commemoration of National Heroes Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) announced.

The solemn ceremony will also feature the unveiling of a new monument, Unsung Heroes, paying tribute to those whose sacrifices have long been overlooked but remain etched in the country’s history.

In a statement on their website, the NHCP, which is in charge of the celebration, along with the Department of National Defense, said this year’s observance of National Heroes Day is themed “Isang Diwa, Isang Lahi, Isang Bayanihan.”

Joining President Marcos are Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr., AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, and NHCP chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr., among others.

The celebration of National Heroes Day on 25 August was established by virtue of Republic Act 9492, serving as an opportunity for the nation to remember the sacrifices and contributions of all Filipino heroes and the bravery they exemplified for the people.

The NHCP is the national government agency mandated to promote Philippine history through its museums, research and publications, and to preserve historical heritage through conservation and the marking of historic sites and structures.

RAFFY AYENG