‘Amazona’ driver summoned by LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has placed a Toyota Hi-Ace van under alarm after its driver allegedly tried to intimidate a traffic enforcer by name-dropping an official from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The incident occurred 8 August in front of La Salle Green Hills in Mandaluyong City.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said an investigation is underway to identify the female driver.

If she is found to have a valid driver’s license, it will be suspended for 90 days.

“If she doesn’t have a driver’s license or it’s expired, that’s a bigger problem,” Mendoza said.

The LTO issued a show-cause order to the company that owns the van, instructing its representatives and the driver to appear at the LTO Central Office on 28 August. The company was also asked to explain in writing why it should not be penalized for allowing a discourteous person to drive the vehicle.

According to a complaint from the MMDA, the driver allegedly attempted to cut in line, but an MMDA enforcer stopped her.

The driver then allegedly tried to intimidate the enforcer by mentioning an MMDA official, which also obstructed traffic.

The driver faces charges of traffic obstruction and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“Failure to appear and submit the comments/explanations as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the order read.

Mendoza said the move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strictly enforce discipline among motorists.