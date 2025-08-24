AFP confirms spike in Chinese vessels at Ayungin Shoal

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla on Sunday confirmed an increased presence of Chinese vessels in the Ayungin Shoal area.

In an interview, Padilla noted sightings of multiple Chinese Coast Guard ships and maritime militia boats in the vicinity. Despite this, she stressed that the AFP “remains steadfast in its duty to protect our territorial integrity.”

She also revealed that rubber boats have been deployed near BRP Sierra Madre to prevent Chinese vessels from approaching the area. “On and off, their presence is still there [Chinese Coast Guard],” Padilla said.

Padilla assured that contingency plans are in place, emphasizing that the AFP will not allow any attempt to compromise national integrity or endanger its personnel.

“The AFP’s task is to maintain the morale and welfare of our soldiers. We will continue to look out for our deployed troops. Whatever the situation may be, we will sustain our rotation and resupply missions,” she added.