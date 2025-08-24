Adulated music makers

“With 16 choirs, an international panel of experts, inspiring workshops and discussions, the festival created lasting memories for all who took part,” Robert Delgado, NAFCI president, said.

Imusicapella is composed of students and professionals from Imus, Cavite, and is headed by the young and well-accomplished conductor Tristan Ignacio. The group also bagged the plum for the Sacred Category and Mixed Category.

The group received P300,000.00 from PCSO. Imusicapella was also proclaimed the Mayor’s Choice.

The Palawan Chorus Mixtus from Palawan also won in the Sacred Category, while the Surigao Luminary Voices from Surigao City were recognized in the Mixed Category, both winning Gold Diplomas.

Meanwhile, Woodrose Chorale from Ayala Alabang emerged on top in the Equal Voices Category, while the Barcelona National Comprehensive High School Chorale from Sorsogon City took home top prize exclusively in the Youth Choir Category.

Woodrose Choral, an all-girl group, brought home the Public Prize or Audience Choice Award and Best in Traditional Folklore alongside Palawan Chorus Mixtus.

Tori Fernandez, a granddaughter of actor Lorna Tolentino, is a member of Woodrose Chorale who decided to pass off joining her group for the Palawan competition.