August seems to have become the choral festival month in the Philippines.
Two international choral festivals were held this month. It’s very possible that from the local and foreign chorales that joined these competitions, some pop idols will eventually emerge. if you don’t know yet, the likes of BINI member Maloi, SB19 members Stell and Ken, solo singers Lani Misalucha, Ogie Alcasid, Dingdong Avanzado, Ariel Rivera, as well as top composers Ryan Cayabyab (a National Artist for Music), Jonathan Manalo and Vehnee Saturno had stints with various choirs before they shaped up as adulated music makers in the country.
BINI member Maloi (Mary Loi Yves Ricalde) was a member of her school’s choral group in Bulacan, which won three gold medals at an international competition in Malaysia in 2018. She started singing in a choir in Grade 7 and continued to be part of a choral group in her later years of schooling, according to her BINI Wiki page and a post by BLOOM Philippines.
Held from 13 to 16 August was the first Palawan International Choral Festival, organized by the National Association of Filipino Choirs, Inc. (NAFCI) and fully supported by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
For their unique, versatile, and innovative performances, the already internationally acclaimed Imusicapella won the Grand Prix Saturday night at the Palawan Coliseum.
“With 16 choirs, an international panel of experts, inspiring workshops and discussions, the festival created lasting memories for all who took part,” Robert Delgado, NAFCI president, said.
Imusicapella is composed of students and professionals from Imus, Cavite, and is headed by the young and well-accomplished conductor Tristan Ignacio. The group also bagged the plum for the Sacred Category and Mixed Category.
The group received P300,000.00 from PCSO. Imusicapella was also proclaimed the Mayor’s Choice.
The Palawan Chorus Mixtus from Palawan also won in the Sacred Category, while the Surigao Luminary Voices from Surigao City were recognized in the Mixed Category, both winning Gold Diplomas.
Meanwhile, Woodrose Chorale from Ayala Alabang emerged on top in the Equal Voices Category, while the Barcelona National Comprehensive High School Chorale from Sorsogon City took home top prize exclusively in the Youth Choir Category.
Woodrose Choral, an all-girl group, brought home the Public Prize or Audience Choice Award and Best in Traditional Folklore alongside Palawan Chorus Mixtus.
Tori Fernandez, a granddaughter of actor Lorna Tolentino, is a member of Woodrose Chorale who decided to pass off joining her group for the Palawan competition.
“Magko-concentrate muna siya sa kanyang (She will focus first on her) grades,” confided Boots Carballo, the choir conductress.
“But she will be back,” stressed Carballo.
Fernandez joined her group in April at the 2025 Golden Voices in Montserrat in Costa Brava, Spain, where they won First Prize in the Folklore category and Second Prize in the Children’s Choir category.
She was chaperoned in Spain by her mother, Leana Go Fernandez, and grandmom Tolentino, who video documented Woodrose’s performances and aired them live on her Facebook. Tori is the daughter of Ren Fernandez, Lorna’s eldest son with her late husband, action star Rudy Fernandez.
Tori may decide to study music in college and pursue a musical career. Tolentino is very favorable about having a granddaughter as a musical star. Tolentino is the blood kin of singer-actor Zsa Zsa Padilla.
Delgado was all praises for Woodrose joining the search.
“It is rare to see choirs from their community join parochial festivals, which made their presence truly special. The girls were immersed in the warmth of the rural setting, while the participants from the provinces experienced their grace, character, and values,” revealed Delgado.
“Woodrose not only enriched the festival through this cultural exchange, but also shone excellence,” Delgado stressed.
The festival jury was composed of international music movers, namely, Korean Maestro Jae Joon Lee, jury chairman; Filipino music visionaries Joel Navarro, Beverly Cheng and Ed Manguiat, each of whom has a doctorate in varying fields of music; and Ukrainian conductor and music educator Viktoriya Vakulishyna.