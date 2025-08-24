Adamson conquers SSL National Invitationals Cebu Leg

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu --- Adamson University crushed Ateneo de Manila University, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14, to complete a flawless conquest of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Sunday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

Team captain Shaina Nitura showed the way in the Lady Falcons’ breakthrough championship with 23 points capped by back-to-back aces to finish off the Blue Eagles for a three-game tournament sweep.

The Alas Pilipinas member scattered 15 kills, four aces and four kill blocks on her way to bagging the Best Player of the Cebu Leg award.

Smelling blood after weathering Ateneo’s second set uprising, Adamson erected a 19-9 advantage in the third frame. Three straight errors by the Lady Falcons allowed the Blue Eagles to close within seven.

Nitura took matters into her own hands, uncorking a personal 6-2 closing run to complete Adamson’s redemption run after a runner-up finish in the 2023 edition.

“I thank God for the performance of my players. I thank God for this tournament, that we got three straight wins. I’m very proud of my players. And really happy to see them make gradual progress,” said Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude, who also steered the Lady Baby Falcons to the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League crown.

Adamson’s masterful victory handed the home team reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champion University of San Carlos a second-place finish.

The Lady Warriors defeated archrival University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14, in their final match in the tournament.

USC, which stunned Ateneo in a thrilling five-setter last Saturday, closed its campaign with a 2-1 card. The Lady Panthers had a winless outing.

Frances Mordi had 12 points while Lhouriz Tuddao got seven for Adamson.

The Lady Falcons survived a late second set scare after squandering a three-point lead. Adamson saw its 23-20 advantage evaporate after the Blue Eagles scored three unanswered points as Zey Pacia tied it at 23 with a sharp cross.

Nitura put Adamson at set point with a backrow kill but Pacia answered with a hit for the deuce. However, Pacia sent his serve short in the next play as Tuddao landed an ace for the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 match lead.

Ateneo, which got 15 points from Pacia, settled for bronze with a 1-2 slate.

The three-leg tournament will make a final stop in Batangas from August 29 to 31.

NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, Letran, Far Eastern University and University of Batangas will vie for the crown.