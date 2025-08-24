Aboitiz pitches P5-B bulk water for Iloilo

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, is pushing the P5-billion Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Project as a solution to the city’s water problems.

AIC president and CEO Cosette V. Canilao said over the weekend that the project is designed to draw water from a raw source, process it through a treatment facility, and deliver up to 86 million liters per day of potable water to multiple off-takers in Iloilo.

Canilao said the project aims to build a more resilient and future-ready Iloilo by complementing existing and planned water infrastructure.

Competitive selection set

Despite securing support from the Iloilo City Council, Metro Iloilo mayors, the City Local Development Council, and various business and civil society groups, the project still has to undergo the complete public-private partnership process, including a competitive selection, to ensure transparency and fair rates for consumers.

“By working closely with public and private stakeholders, we aim to create a water infrastructure system that not only meets today’s needs, but also supports the city’s growth and competitiveness in the years ahead,” Canilao said.

AIC’s portfolio includes Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., which operates the country’s largest bulk water supply facility — the award-winning Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project — in partnership with the Davao City Water District.