1 in 5 deaths among PLHIV linked to tuberculosis, says DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday warned that one in every five deaths among people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the Philippines is caused by tuberculosis (TB).

In a Facebook advisory, the agency stressed that PLHIV are more vulnerable to contracting TB due to their weakened immune system, which makes it harder for their bodies to fight infections. “Mas mataas ang posibilidad na magka-TB ang isang PLHIV dahil sa mahinang immune system. Kapag hindi naagapan, maaaring magdulot ito ng malubhang komplikasyon na posibleng humantong sa kamatayan,” the DOH said.

Health experts emphasized that HIV and TB co-infection remains a serious public health concern, especially in countries like the Philippines where both diseases are prevalent. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also identified TB as one of the leading causes of death for people living with HIV worldwide.

According to the DOH, preventing HIV-TB co-infection is possible through consistent preventive care and treatment. These include regular TB screening, strict adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART), and the use of tuberculosis preventive treatment (TPT).

The agency encouraged PLHIV to seek regular medical consultations and comply with their prescribed treatments to reduce the risks of severe complications.

“This is a reminder that early detection, continuous treatment, and preventive measures can save lives,” the DOH said.