Woman nabbed at NAIA for carnapping

A joint law enforcement operation by operatives of the District Intelligence Division of the Quezon City Police District (DID-QCPD) and the Aviation Security Unit–Region 3 (AVSEU 3) served an arrest order against a convicted businesswoman upon her arrival at Clark International Airport, Pampanga.

Police Lt. Col. Rossel Cejas, QCPD-DID chief, identified the suspect arrested over the weekend as alias “Wendell,” 42, a businesswoman and resident of Morong, Bataan.

At around 7:30 p.m., the accused was intercepted by DID operatives and AVSEU 3 personnel upon her arrival from Hong Kong via Cebu Pacific flight.

She was arrested by virtue of an order of arrest for violating Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, issued by Branch 215, Regional Trial Court, Quezon City.

Verification through the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification system revealed that the accused had already been convicted of the same violation in February 2024 by Branch 92, RTC, Balanga City, Bataan.

“This successful arrest demonstrates the strong coordination between QCPD and other law enforcement units, reflecting our commitment to swift and responsive public service in ensuring that convicted criminals and fugitives will never escape the arm of the law,” QCPD acting director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said.