Vice Ganda dedicates FAMAS Best Actor award to LGBTQ+ youth

Comedy superstar and TV host Vice Ganda scored a career milestone at the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards after winning Best Actor for his role in “And the Breadwinner Is…”

Vice shared the award with fellow honoree Arjo Atayde, recognized for his gripping performance in “Topakk.”

In an emotional acceptance speech, Vice proudly dedicated the win to the LGBTQ+ community, urging queer youth to embrace their boundless potential.

“May this award inspire all queer kids to embrace the endless possibilities the world has to offer. Because as a queer person, your possibilities are limitless!” Vice declared.

The moment stood as both a personal triumph and a collective victory for representation, proving that queer stories—and storytellers—continue to shine at the forefront of Philippine cinema.