Valenzuela tackles flood woes during summit

The Valenzuela City government brought together local officials, experts and community representatives to present the city’s flood mitigation strategies and long-term disaster plans.

The program dubbed “Panatag: Valenzuela’s Flood Control Resilience Initiatives” was presented in the summit on Saturday at the ALERT Multi-purpose Center Hall in Barangay Malinta.

Led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian, the summit was organized after the successive onslaught of Typhoons “Crising,” “Dante” and “Emong,” as well as the enhanced southwest monsoon, which battered northern and central Luzon in July.

The weather disturbances triggered days of heavy rainfall that submerged many low-lying areas of Valenzuela, displaced thousands of residents and prompted the City Council to declare a state of calamity through Resolution 3503, Series of 2025.

Because of its being a low-lying area intersected by creeks and drainage lines, Valenzuela has long been vulnerable to flooding. To address this challenge, the city showcased both community-driven and infrastructure-based solutions during the summit.

Highlighted initiatives included Tinig ng Barangay, launched in August as a venue for residents to directly raise flood concerns; the Task Force Kalinisan and Oplan Balik Linis Ganda, which led large-scale cleanups of drainage systems and waterways.

Also put into action were the expansion and rehabilitation of the city’s pumping stations in flood-prone barangays such as Balangkas, Poblacion, Polo, Isla, Wawang Pulo, Coloong and Marulas.

The city also presented its investment in major projects such as the Panatag Water Catchment along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Dalandanan, the first of its kind in Valenzuela, designed to capture floodwaters and reduce the impact of heavy rainfall on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Gatchalian also signed Executive Order 2025-190, creating the Valenzuela City Flood Control Advisory Council, which brings together various departments to oversee and sustain flood mitigation programs.