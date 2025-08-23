Valenzuela partners with UP Resilience Institute for drainage master plan

The City Government of Valenzuela, led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian, held the “PANATAG: Valenzuela’s Flood Control Resilience Initiatives” summit on August 23 at the ALERT Multi-purpose Center Hall in Barangay Malinta, bringing together local officials, experts, and community representatives to present the city’s comprehensive flood mitigation strategies and long-term plans.

The summit followed the onslaught of Typhoons Crising, Dante, Emong, and the enhanced habagat in July, which submerged many low-lying areas, displaced thousands of residents, and prompted a state of calamity declaration by the City Council through Resolution No. 3503, Series of 2025.

Valenzuela, a low-lying city intersected by creeks and drainage lines, has long been prone to flooding. To address this, the summit highlighted both community-driven and infrastructure-based solutions:

Tinig ng Barangay – a platform for residents to directly raise flood concerns to Mayor Gatchalian.

Task Force Kalinisan and Oplan Balik Linis Ganda – large-scale cleanups of drainage systems and waterways.

Expansion and rehabilitation of pumping stations in flood-prone barangays such as Balangkas, Polo, Isla, Wawang Pulo, Coloong, and Marulas.

Major projects were also showcased, including the Panatag Water Catchment in Barangay Dalandanan—the first of its kind in Valenzuela—designed to capture floodwaters along busy MacArthur Highway.

Mayor Gatchalian signed Executive Order No. 2025-190, creating the Valenzuela City Flood Control Advisory Council to sustain all mitigation programs. The city also partnered with national agencies and the private sector, conducting joint cleanup and dredging operations of 11 priority waterways with the DOTr, DPWH, and NLEX Corporation.

A key highlight was the Memorandum of Agreement signed on August 22 with the UP Resilience Institute (UPRI) and NOAH Center, led by UP president Atty. Angelo Jimenez and UPRI Executive Director Dr. Mahar Lagmay, to craft Valenzuela’s Urban Drainage Master Plan—a science-based, long-term flood control blueprint.

Mayor Gatchalian underscored his commitment:

“Sisiguraduhin natin na kalidad ang gagamitin sa ating flood control projects, at hindi substandard. Hindi ito negosyo, ito ay para sa ikapapanatag ng bawat Pamilyang Valenzuelano. Long term solution, hindi band-aid solutions. Kasama kayo sa solusyon.”

The event gathered city officials, barangay leaders, private partners, and academe members, all expressing support for the city’s continuing flood resilience efforts.

Through the Panatag Flood Summit, Valenzuela stressed that resilience is possible when communities, government, and institutions work together to confront long-standing challenges and prepare for the future.