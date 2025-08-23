USC burns Ateneo in five-set shocker

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu --- University of San Carlos scored a huge upset after pulling off a reverse sweep over Ateneo de Manila University, 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13, for its first win in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Saturday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) titlists displayed grace under pressure as the Lady Warriors outhustled the Blue Eagles in a nip-and-tuck deciding frame to the delight of the home crowd.

Angel Galinato and Ghanna Suan carried most of the scoring load, but it was USC’s fighting spirit and school pride that got the squad through the cardiac match that needed two hours and 19 minutes to be decided.

“This is huge fo,r us being a team from the province. At least, we won against a team from Manila. This is a confidence boost for us and it shows that we're improving,” Lady Warriors head coach Grace Antigua said.

The Lady Warriors rebounded from an opening day four-set loss to Adamson University to tie Ateneo with a 1-1 win-loss record.

Galinato and Suan finished with 18 points each and combined for 30 of USC’s 54 attack points.

Jerusha Atay scored nine points while Esha Nasayao got five markers capped by a crucial middle hit that shattered a 13-13 deadlock in the fifth frame.

The Lady Warriors clawed their way out of an 8-10 hole in the fifth set with a 4-1 fightback to get on top, 12-11. Suan scored a kill block off Gena Hora before Blue Eagles winger Faye Nisperos knotted it at 13.

Nasayao answered with a crisp kill at the middle before Nisperos committed the last of Ateneo’s atrocious 46 errors from a tip that fell short.

USC has a chance to snatch a silver medal with another win over University of Southern Philippines Foundation in a rematch of their CESAFI finals on Sunday.

Nisperos had 17 points, 15 coming off kills, Zey Pacia got 15 points while Jihan Chuatico and Rob Silla added 13 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo can still win the gold medal in the single round-robin tournament if it beats undefeated Adamson (2-0) by straight or four sets on Sunday.