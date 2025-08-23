UnionDigital sharpens focus on lending to drive financial inclusion

UnionDigital Bank (UD) is intensifying its push for financial inclusion by sharpening its focus on lending while expanding access to simple and secure financial tools for underserved Filipinos.

At its consumer launch on Saturday at Market! Market! in Taguig City, UD unveiled the “Kaya Mo” movement, a campaign designed to empower first-time digital banking users such as sari-sari store owners, ride-hailing drivers, and daily wage earners.

The initiative promotes everyday financial empowerment through practical services such as deposits, payments, and transfers, while being reinforced by its financial literacy program Usapang Diskarte.

“Our bank is going to be into financial inclusion. And the essence of financial inclusion is when you provide a loan to a person so that that person can improve their lives,” UD president and CEO Danilo Mojica II said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Lending as cornerstone of inclusion

Mojica explained that the bank has pivoted to focus squarely on lending, starting with short-tenor, small-ticket loans designed to be both practical and sustainable.

“We now focus on lending in shorter terms – typically three to six months – and in smaller bite sizes, averaging around P25,000 to P30,000. The approach is deliberate so that we can lend responsibly while keeping non-performing loans under control,” he said.

Industry data show UD clients historically borrowed between P30,000 and P50,000 with terms of three to nine months, but the bank has since adjusted its portfolio toward lower amounts and shorter maturities to manage risks and ensure accessibility for first-time borrowers.

The bank’s lending focus is complemented by digital-first offerings accessible through its app. These include the UD Save deposit account with zero minimum balance and fees, competitive time deposits, and the newly launched UD Virtual Debit Card powered by Visa, which enables secure online transactions with customizable spending controls.

UnionDigital chief marketing officer Mike Magpily said the bank’s promise is simple: to provide an inclusive and straightforward digital banking experience.

“We are deeply committed to helping Filipinos take control of their financial future. Whether it’s growing a business, securing a family’s future, or chasing new opportunities, with UD as their ka-diskarte in progress, Kaya Mo,” Magpily said.

The event also introduced UD’s newest ambassador, Cong TV, who shared his own story of perseverance and financial discipline. Rising from a small YouTube following in 2008 to becoming one of the country’s top content creators, Cong TV said financial tools and discipline helped him secure his income in an uncertain industry.

“Kung kaya ko, kaya mo rin,” he said, echoing the bank’s campaign.

UD’s launch also marked the start of the #KwentongKayaMo campaign, which invites Filipinos to share personal stories of financial empowerment on social media until 15 September.

As it enters its third year of operations, UnionDigital is positioning itself not just as a digital bank, but as a partner in progress for millions of Filipinos.

“Small is not necessarily bad. Big is not necessarily good. The important thing is that we are able to run a business properly,” Mojica stressed.