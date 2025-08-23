SUBSCRIBE NOW
TSA updates prohibited items list, adds cordless hair devices

(FILES) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, flanked by Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration Ha McNeil and Adam Stahl, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, speaks during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 8, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. For the first time in nearly two decades, the TSA is easing its shoe removal rule introduced five years after a 2001 shoe-bombing attempt by allowing some travelers to keep their shoes on at security checkpoints. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its list of prohibited items, adding certain cordless hair styling tools to the ban for checked baggage.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the restriction covers cordless curling irons and flat irons that use gas cartridges or butane, as well as spare refills for these devices. These items are considered hazardous because of their flammable components.

Passengers may still bring cordless gas-powered hair tools in their carry-on bags if they have protective safety covers to prevent accidental activation. Traditional plug-in curling irons and flat irons remain permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage.

