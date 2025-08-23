TSA updates prohibited items list, adds cordless hair devices

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its list of prohibited items, adding certain cordless hair styling tools to the ban for checked baggage.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the restriction covers cordless curling irons and flat irons that use gas cartridges or butane, as well as spare refills for these devices. These items are considered hazardous because of their flammable components.

Passengers may still bring cordless gas-powered hair tools in their carry-on bags if they have protective safety covers to prevent accidental activation. Traditional plug-in curling irons and flat irons remain permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage.