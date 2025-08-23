Tragedy on set: ‘Emily in Paris’ crew member dies in Venice

Diego Borella, assistant director on Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, died after collapsing during filming in Venice, according to Italian media reports.

The 47-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack while the crew was shooting the final scene of Season 5 at the historic Hotel Danieli on Thursday evening. Emergency medics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m., the Venice health service confirmed.

Production on the season finale has reportedly been halted following his death. Borella, who was born in Italy, had worked across Rome, London, and New York throughout his career in film and television.

His passing came just days after lead actress Lily Collins shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming with co-star Ashley Park.