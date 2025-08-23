Rizal police: Province remains insurgency-free

The Rizal Police Provincial Office showcased its programs to prevent the re-emergence of insurgency in the province, nearly a year after the Philippine Army declared it insurgency-free on 23 September 2024.

This was highlighted by Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Feloteo Gonzalgo during a courtesy call with members of the PaMaMariSan Rizal Press Corps over the weekend.

"The truth is, when I first assumed the post as provincial director, I knew that the insurgency was almost gone, based on my information, because I was previously assigned at the intelligence division in Camp Crame," Gonzalgo said.

He added that the province’s insurgency-free status has been maintained by both his predecessor and his counterpart in the Philippine Army.

"Right now, there are no more guerrilla fronts here. Actually, in the whole Philippines, only two are left. If there is any, perhaps those are the ones moving from Quezon province to Bulacan," he said.

Gonzalgo acknowledged, however, that two towns in Rizal—Montalban and Tanay—remain under close monitoring. He did not disclose details of the operations, citing confidentiality.

The police are also keeping an eye on relocation sites, which he said are being targeted by rebels for recruitment.

"Because of poverty and joblessness, there is a possibility that they will be recruited by underground movements," Gonzalgo noted.

He further said the New People’s Army (NPA) has “lost its fangs” with the continuing surrender of its members, including indigenous peoples who were previously recruited.

On 28 July 2025, the provincial government extended livelihood assistance to 20 former rebels through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which aims to help them restart their lives peacefully with their families.