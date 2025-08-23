Rizal not letting Reds regain footing

The Rizal Police Provincial Office showcased its programs aimed at preventing the re-emergence of insurgency in the province after it was declared insurgency-free by the Philippine Army on 23 September 2024.

Rizal police provincial director Col. Feloteo Gonzalgo told members of the PaMaMariSan Rizal Press Corps during a courtesy call over the weekend that the situation remains under control.

“The truth is, when I first assumed the post as provincial director, I knew the insurgency was almost gone based on my information, because I was previously assigned to the intelligence division in Camp Crame,” Gonzalgo said.

He added that since Rizal was declared insurgency-free, the status has been maintained by his predecessor and his counterpart in the Philippine Army.

“Right now, there are no more guerrilla fronts here. Actually, in the whole Philippines, only two are left. If there are any, perhaps those are the ones moving from Quezon province to Bulacan,” Gonzalgo said.

Gonzalgo admitted, however, that two areas in Rizal — the towns of Montalban and Tanay — are being closely monitored. Because of confidentiality, he said he could not disclose details of their operations.

The provincial director also said relocation sites are being monitored, as rebels are targeting residents there for recruitment.

“Because of poverty and joblessness, there is a possibility they will be recruited by underground movements,” Gonzalgo said.