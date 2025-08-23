Raise our flag this National Heroes Day

Through Memorandum Circular 2025-085, governors, mayors, and barangay leaders are urged to ensure the proper and prominent display of the Philippine flag in public spaces on 25 August 2025 in observance of National Heroes Day.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has reminded all local government units (LGUs) to display the flag in line with Republic Act No. 9492 and in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for patriotism and civic responsibility.

This year’s theme, “Isang Diwa, Isang Lahi, Isang Bayanihan,” highlights the bravery of Filipino heroes, both known and unknown, who fought for freedom and dignity. Official rites will be held at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, led by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines with partner agencies.

This is a call for all Filipinos to keep the legacy of our heroes alive through service, solidarity, and love of country. Their sacrifices should not remain mere symbols but lessons to be lived, especially by leaders in government tasked with upholding the public trust.