Rain postpones Monterrey Open semi-final

Heavy rain disrupted the Monterrey Open on Friday, forcing the semi-final clash between Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and Czech player Marie Bouzkova to be postponed until Saturday..

The match was tied at 2-2 in the opening set when the sudden downpour interrupted play. After several hours of stoppage, tournament officials decided to resume the semi-final on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. local time (1830 GMT), with the final scheduled for later that evening.

The delay complicates schedules for both Alexandrova and Bouzkova, who are slated to compete in the opening round of the U.S. Open, set to begin on Sunday. The rescheduling leaves little recovery time between tournaments, adding pressure on the players ahead of one of tennis’ Grand Slam events.

The winner of the Alexandrova-Bouzkova semi-final will meet Diana Shnaider in the Monterrey Open final. Shnaider, the Russian third seed, advanced after defeating U.S. player Alycia Parks 6-3, 7-6(8). After a comfortable first set, Shnaider faced early pressure in the second, saving two break points before edging a tight tiebreaker to secure her place in the championship match.

Shnaider, ranked world No. 12, remains undefeated in her last four WTA finals, having claimed titles in Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg, and Hua Hin in 2024. Saturday’s semi-final promises an intense contest as Alexandrova and Bouzkova battle not only each other but also the looming U.S. Open schedule.