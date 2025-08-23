PSC eyeing Bukidnon boxing training center

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is looking to establish a boxing training center in Bukidnon, giving local athletes a taste of world-class training while staying close to their families.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio visited the province and made an ocular inspection of the 13-hectare Bukidnon Sports and Cultural Complex together with Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, Governor O’Neill Roque and Mayor Warren Pabillaran.

Gregorio said with its high altitude and cool climate, the province will be a perfect training hub for boxing.

A former executive of the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines, Gregorio was instrumental in the development of elite boxers like Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Aira Villegas.

One of his proteges, two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mario Fernandez, is from Malaybalay City in Bukidnon and the establishment of a training center in the province will help the federation discover more talents. Right now, Fernandez is with serving as a national mentor tasked to train young boxers from Bukidnon.

“One of our coaches, Mario Fernandez, a two time SEA Games gold medalist, is from Malaybalay. Ironically, Mario is currently based in Baguio, training 13 to 15 year old boxers from Bukidnon. Clearly, there is something off with that setup,” Gregorio said.

Zubiri, a Bukidnon native who champions the creation of landmark sports facilities around the country, said he is rallying behind Gregorio’s plan which is in deference to the marching order given to him by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of making sports accessible to everyone, including those in far-flung areas.

“We will support your regional training centers, that is our commitment in the Senate. Mayor Warren and Governor O’Neil are here with us,” said Zubiri, adding that they will make their track oval available to the public free of charge.

“We are one Bukidnon, so rest assured you will have our full support. We are proud to host the boxing team.”

Inaugurated April of last year, the Bukidnon Sports and Cultural Complex is considered as the crown jewel of the province for being a legacy project built with the community at its heart. Alongside the sports arena is a cultural center and museum that celebrate Bukidnon’s heritage while inspiring pride in the next generation.

The complex features a 15,000 seat stadium, an eight lane track and field oval, a football field, an aquatics center with an Olympic size swimming pool and diving pool, a 3,000 seat gymnasium for basketball, badminton, and martial arts, as well as four tennis courts.

Soon, the football pitch will be upgraded with artificial turf through the support of the Philippine Football Federation, providing a fresh boost for the football loving town of Manolo Fortich nearby.

“I am very happy to be here. Thumbs up to the development of your province and city. These are beautiful facilities. I have seen many training centers around the world, and this one is truly world-class,” Gregorio added.