Pringle arrival boosts young Elasto Painters

Rain or Shine hopes to break a decade-long championship appearance drought with the arrival of veteran Stanley Pringle to guide the youth-laden squad.

Young gun Gian Mamuyac welcomes the addition of another elder statesman to the team, where he can learn a thing or two just like the way playing assistant coach Gabe Norwood serves as mentor to his juniors.

The 38-year-old Pringle was signed by the Elasto Painters as an unrestricted free-agent during the offseason.

“Well, we know how talented Kuya Stan is. As a young player, like Kuya Gabe (Norwood), he’s my idol. I always ask him and I’m learning from him every day in practice. Then you add Kuya Stan,” Mamuyac said.

The four-time champion is expected to arrive in the country early next month to join Rain or Shine’s buildup for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup opening in October.

“So being a sponge, learning as much as I can. I’m excited for his arrival.”

Pringle is bringing in a wealth of experience to the franchise, which has not advanced to the championship round since winning it all in the 2015-2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

Aside from Pringle, only Norwood and Beau Belga have won PBA titles in coach Yeng Guiao’s current lineup.

Rain or Shine had four straight semifinals appearances since the 2023-2024 Philippine Cup but fell short against San Miguel Beer before suffering three setbacks in a row to TNT last season.

The Elasto Painters are hoping to get past semis this time.

“That’s our goal,” Mamuyac said.

“Coach Yeng said that since we reached the semis four straight times, anything less than that will count as a disappointment. Hopefully, we can make it to the finals and beat the semis. I’m tired of losing in the semis,” the shooting guard added.