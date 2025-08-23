Pinoys step up as ICC war-on-drugs victims

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Registry has received over 300 applications from Filipinos seeking recognition as victims of the bloody war on drugs during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term. If accepted, these individuals would be allowed to take part in the ICC proceedings.

While the Registry called the number “limited” compared to the total number of victims, it said the applications reflected a strong desire for justice. The Victims Participation and Reparations Section (VPRS) has been actively reaching out to inform and support the applicants —particularly those who participated in earlier proceedings — working closely with networks and groups that previously aided victims.

“Against this background, the VPRS received 303 application forms — a limited figure compared to the number of war on drugs victims who wish to participate in the case,” the ICC report stated.

Applications were provided in Tagalog, Cebuano, English and French, with victims informed of their rights and the process involved. Many applicants are reportedly “deeply committed to the pursuit of justice” and hope their participation will make a difference, seeing the ICC as a last resort after domestic courts allegedly failed to deliver justice.

Verification and assessment

The Registry has begun preliminary assessments to confirm the applicants’ identities and ensure their experiences are linked to the charges against the former president. Identification documents such as voter IDs, barangay IDs, and certified affidavits that align with formats previously approved by the Chamber are accepted. Minor errors, like misspellings, do not automatically discredit an application.

“The VPRS applied a degree of flexibility and considered that the discrepancies present in these applications do not call into question the overall credibility of the information provided by the applicant,” the ICC explained.