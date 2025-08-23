Phl batters get crushed anew

The Philippines finished the 12th BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championship in fourth place after a 0-15 loss to South Korea in their bronze medal match on Saturday at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

A repeat of last Friday’s 16-1 victory in the Super Round, the Koreans re-asserted their mastery over the Nationals, orchestrating another blowout win.

South Korea took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after An Geonwoo scored off a run-batted-in from Park Jaehyeon.

Lee Seojun made it 2-0 in the second inning as he scored off an RBI from Ban Hayul.

An, Kim, Kang Siwoo, Lee Jaeseo and Lee Seojun added five more runs for South Korea to bury the Philippines deeper, 7-0, in the third inning.

The Koreans delivered the coup de grâce in the fourth inning after scoring eight runs courtesy of two runs from An and the rest coming from Kim, Kang, Lee Jaeseo, Lee Seojun, Yun Jungchan and Ban.

The Philippines has yet to win a medal in this prestigious U15 competition.