Phl, Australia pledge stronger defense ties amid Indo-Pacific tensions

Defense leaders from the Philippines and Australia have committed to deepening military cooperation in response to growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their strategic partnership.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles pledged to expand defense collaboration in the face of increasing regional tensions, particularly in the South China Sea.

The pledge came after they convened for the 2nd Philippines–Australia Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Manila on 22 August.

The two officials underscored the strategic importance of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific where national sovereignty is respected and the rules-based international order is upheld.

They expressed concern over China’s “dangerous and coercive” actions against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea and reaffirmed the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling as “final and binding.”

They jointly underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They likewise emphasized the need for all states to pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS, and resolved to continue working together to uphold international law and support regional maritime security.

New agreements, military infrastructure

A key highlight of the meeting was the signing of a Statement of Intent on Enhanced Defense Cooperation, which outlines plans to develop a stronger bilateral defense framework; expand joint military training and interoperability; strengthen information-sharing mechanisms; enhance cooperation on maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, and professional military development; and support Australian-funded infrastructure development in Philippine military sites under full Philippine sovereignty.

Both countries welcomed expanded cooperation under existing agreements such as the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), the Mutual Logistic Support Arrangement (MLSA), and the Defense Industry Cooperation and Logistics MOU (LDIC).

Regional and global security concerns

The defense ministers also voiced serious concerns over broader geopolitical developments, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which they said has implications for Indo-Pacific security; North Korea’s illegal export of missiles and artillery to Russia and alleged military training links; and Pyongyang’s continued missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

They urged countries in the region to prevent the flow of dual-use goods to Russia’s military and called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Strengthening multilateral ties

Building on momentum from the May 2025 Defense Ministers’ Meeting with the U.S. and Japan in Singapore, both leaders welcomed increasing multilateral defense cooperation, including Maritime Cooperative Activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines and Australia also reaffirmed their commitment to joint exercises with regional allies, highlighting the ongoing Exercise ALON 2025 — Australia’s largest overseas military drill this year — as a milestone in bilateral defense ties. Exercise ALON has emerged as the flagship military exercise between the two countries.

This follows the Philippines’ historic participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking its deeper integration into Australia’s regional defense framework.

Looking ahead

Both sides pledged to maintain the momentum of cooperation and ensure the timely implementation of agreed priorities.

“Both sides emphasized the value of increasing the scale and complexity of such activities to address shared security challenges,” the joint statement added.

The two nations are set to convene again in Australia for the 3rd Philippines–Australia Defense Ministers’ Meeting in 2026, with the primary goal of sustaining defense cooperation and directing their respective departments to ensure the timely implementation of agreed priorities.