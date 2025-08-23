Phl, Australia, Canada jointly sail in West Philippine Sea

The armed forces from the Philippines, Australia, and Canada carried out a maritime cooperative activity (MCA) on Saturday west-southwest of El Nido, Palawan, as part of the ongoing Exercise ALON 2025, highlighting their shared commitment to upholding maritime security and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise involved the Philippine Navy’s BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Brisbane (DDG41), and the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH332).

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the operation showcased advanced interoperability between the three countries' naval forces through cross-deck helicopter operations, personnel transfers, and maritime drills.

Key highlights included a vertical personnel transfer via MH-60 helicopter from HMAS Brisbane to BRP Jose Rizal, as well as additional cross-deck hoisting between HMAS Brisbane and HMCS Ville de Québec.

RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) transfers were also conducted, with both Australian and Canadian naval personnel boarding the Philippine ship.

Trinidad stressed that the joint maritime activity underscores the three nations’ unified stand for freedom of navigation, regional peace and stability, and the defense of maritime rights.

“This engagement is a strong demonstration of our collective resolve to ensure security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.