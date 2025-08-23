Philippines on alert as Chinese vessel activity rises near Ayungin Shoal — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said it is aware of reports regarding increased Chinese vessel activity near Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.

In a statement, the DFA emphasized that the “Philippines will continue to monitor the area in the exercise of its mandate to safeguard Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction” as well as to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino troops stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre—a grounded Navy ship that serves as the country’s military outpost at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The DFA reiterated that the rotation and resupply (RORE) missions to Ayungin Shoal are “routine humanitarian operations” carried out in accordance with international law and the country’s sovereign rights in its jurisdiction.

These missions have been conducted under a Provisional Understanding between the Philippines and China, which the DFA said has so far allowed the operations to proceed without major incidents.

“The Provisional Understanding between the Philippines and China has paved the way for the conduct of such RORE missions without any untoward incidents. The Philippines will continue to implement the Provisional Understanding as agreed,” it stressed.

In a recent ambush interview, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. confirmed that Chinese maritime vessels remain in the vicinity of the country’s military outpost—BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) at Ayungin Shoal.

Despite the tense situation, Brawner said Filipino troops stationed on the grounded Navy ship continue to assert the country’s position and have been instructed to prevent any attempt by Chinese personnel to approach or board the vessel.

“Tense yung situation because lumalapit sila pero ‘yung mga tropa natin (The situation is tense because they come close, but our troops)—they continue to push them outward. Dahil hindi tayo papayag na makalapit sila sa BRP Sierra Madre (We will not allow them to come closer to the BRP Sierra Madre),” Brawner asserted.

While the AFP currently sees no immediate need to send additional assets to the area, Brawner stressed that the military is fully prepared to respond if the situation escalates.

“Basta’t tayo, tuluy-tuloy pa rin na dedepensahan natin ‘yung BRP Sierra Madre (We will continue to defend the BRP Sierra Madre) because the significance and symbolism of the grounded ship is that we are protecting our sovereignty and our sovereign rights. Our soldiers in BRP Sierra Madre will continue to remain in that area,” Brawner told reporters.

The AFP chief also noted that Chinese maritime forces, including the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese maritime militia, have maintained a persistent presence at the disputed shoal.

“To recall, when I went there in December of 2023, I saw the situation in BRP Sierra Madre. And if you look around BRP Sierra Madre, there are a lot of Chinese ships that are surrounding Ayungin Shoal — and they’re moving around,” he added.