PBEd urges Congress: Prioritize education in 2026 budget

Advocacy group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) urged lawmakers to prioritize investment in education as they deliberate on the 2026 budget, stressing the need for full transparency and stronger funding for human capital.

“We must allocate our resources where it matters most, because every peso wasted denies our people access to vital programs—such as education, nutrition and healthcare—that they rightfully deserve,” PBEd Executive Director Bal Camua said in a statement.

PBEd raised concern that education remains underfunded. The 2026 National Expenditure Program allots about P1.178 trillion for education—equivalent to only 3.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This falls short of the UNESCO benchmark of at least 4 to 6 percent.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education’s Year Two report noted that in the past decade, education spending averaged just 3.2 percent of GDP. Despite the Constitution’s mandate to give education the “highest priority,” the Philippines continues to trail behind global standards, with underinvestment a persistent challenge.

“We cannot afford to let insertions and inefficiencies eat into the education budget. Every year we delay meeting the standard, we risk losing a generation. Opening the budget deliberations from start until its passage will help strengthen accountability and ensure that public funds truly serve the people,” Camua said.

PBEd also welcomed the creation of the high-level inter-agency Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) under Administrative Order No. 36, describing it as a vital response to calls for greater coordination among education agencies.

“The creation of the EWDG is a crucial step toward bridging the gap between what our schools teach and what our industries need. For it to truly succeed, it must be grounded in transparent budgeting, strong accountability, and active engagement with stakeholders—so that every reform truly delivers better education and brighter opportunities for all Filipinos,” Camua said.