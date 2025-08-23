Park Bo-gum gives ultimate fan service at ‘Be With You’ Manila

The show, which lasted for three hours and 30 minutes, was worth the wait. Bo-gum made sure that fans had a great time, filling the atmosphere with laughter, love and tons of unforgettable musical performances.

He opened with “Annyeong” and “Just Fine,” showcasing his versatility as an actor and a singer.

Bo-gum, who speaks fluent English, said “Masaya akong makita kayo. I’m super happy to meet you all and I’m so grateful to be with you guys.”

Be With You’s first segment, B-Cut station, centered on a series of photos captured by Bo-gum. One image was a bouquet of flowers that he received from a Filipino fan upon his arrival at the airport.

On his food preference, Bo-gum shared that he likes to drink champagne or milk while on a flight. Puto Seko is the first Filipino food that he tried during this visit.

B-station, meanwhile, talked about his most recent K-drama projects.

“When I read the script… I was able to think that how can he be so cute and straightforward at the same time to be able to catch a woman’s heart,” he said about his character, Gwansik, in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The action drama Good Boy brought out the inner strength of Bo-gum who didn’t use stuntman for intense scenes.

The last segment, B With You station, had Bo-gum granting some of his fans’ wishes. Some of which are birthday greetings, encouraging messages, hugs, selfie opportunities while showering them with compliments like “ang ganda mo” and “sobrang latina.”

Bo-gum also raffled off gifts that he prepared. There were signed versions of his past albums, photo card holders, luggage tags, canvas bag, snacks from Kaohsiung, Lemona, Jjajang noodles, vitamins and a cap.

Limited-edition photocards and special “lifelong” gifts were also given to select ticket holders.

For the part two of the fan meeting, Bo-gum sang Korean songs that fans happily chimed along. He even sang Christian songs and Nobita’s 2020 hit, “Ikaw Lang.”

He got off the stage to meet fans up close at the VIP area. To everybody’s surprise, Bo-gum went out of his way and also roamed the lower box tier.

“I hope you really have a good day and memories. When you feel tired, think of this meeting, our trip. Thank you so much for your unconditional love, even though we have different languages,” Bo-gum ended.

Bo-gum is one of Korea’s celebrated actors, such recognition is notable in his performances in the K-dramas Reply 1988, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy.

He first visited the Philippines six years ago for another fan meeting.

Be With You fan meeting kicked off in Yokohama, Japan, in July, followed by Seoul and Singapore. Other stops include Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, before heading to Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

Be With You in Manila is presented by Live Nation Philippines.