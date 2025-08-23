Pangilinan pushes National Water Resources Act to tackle floods, unify water management

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is urging the swift passage of his proposed National Water Resources Management Act to address the escalating flood crisis in the country, as well as long-standing issues surrounding water distribution and irrigation.

Filed on 25 July, Senate Bill No. 225 seeks to create a centralized and comprehensive approach to water governance through the establishment of a Department of Water Resources.

The proposed agency would be responsible for overseeing all aspects of water resource management—from flood control to potable water supply and irrigation systems.

In a media interview, Pangilinan emphasized the need for a unified authority to handle the fragmented water-related functions currently split among various government agencies.

“Sangay-sangay yung usapin ng tubig so dapat talaga may separate na department of water,” he said. “Dapat ‘yan matiyak na nasa isang ahensya para mabilis ang kilos at coordinated.”

At present, responsibilities involving water are shared among the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

Pangilinan argued that this overlapping of functions has led to inefficiencies and a lack of accountability, particularly in flood control and drainage systems.

Under SB 225, the proposed Department of Water Resources will include a Bureau of Flood Control and Drainage, tasked with planning and designing flood mitigation infrastructure.

The bureau will work closely with the DPWH and local government units (LGUs) to implement standards and provide technical support for sustainable flood management.

Additionally, the department will be mandated to prepare master plans for bulk water transmission, pipe networks, and drainage systems, and to coordinate related infrastructure development across agencies.

Pangilinan’s proposal comes amid ongoing congressional investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, including reports of favoritism and non-existent or “ghost” projects.

He expressed hope that the probe will result in accountability and reform.

“We hope so, di ba?” Pangilinan said when asked if the investigations will lead to action. “Hopefully, with this, may mga ma-sample-an na talaga.”

With climate change intensifying the severity of floods across the Philippines, the senator stressed that a more strategic and unified approach to water management is urgently needed to protect vulnerable communities and ensure long-term sustainability.