P1.39M worth of shabu seized in Mabalacat City

Mabalacat City, Pampanga — Around P1.39 million worth of illicit drugs were seized by the Mabalacat City Police Station during a buy-bust operation at Phase 1, Fiesta Communities, Brgy. Dapdap of this city on 22 August 2025.

According to the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, the operation was conducted by Mabalacat's Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and led to the arrest of a High-Value Individual (HVI).

The report stated that around 5:48 p.m., operatives of the SDEU conducted a successful buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect identified as alias Dong, 55 years old, married, a construction worker and resident of said barangay.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession was more or less 205 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P1,394,000.00, marking a significant dent in the illegal drug trade in the province.