‘One of Them Days’ brings back laughs like the ’90s

For what feels like eons, finally, there’s a mainstream movie that actually works, and, quite rarely, it’s on Netflix.

Recently dropped on the streamer is the black comedy One of Them Days (2025), a theatrical release in the US last January. It became one of the highest-grossing comedies in recent years and holds a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With both critical and commercial success, a sequel is already in development.

I haven’t laughed this much at a commercial comedy since the rise of the social media era. At a time when we distract ourselves with short reels that shrink our attention spans to that of a goldfish, this Black-centric comedy keeps you hooked from start to finish. Once it begins, you stay in until the end credits roll.

One of Them Days delivers the much-needed escape and LOLs, the kind we used to get so often in the 1990s and early 2000s, when comedies often ran a tight hour and a half. This one does the same, bringing back the feel of the good ol’ days.

Inspired by the 1995 cult classic Friday, this R-rated buddy comedy takes us through a gorgeously shot Los Angeles. We follow the frantic, over-the-top exploits of housemates and best friends: waitress Dreux (Keke Palmer of Nope) and starving artist Alyssa (Grammy-winner SZA in her film debut). They’re racing to raise $1,500 for rent money by 6 p.m. or face eviction from their racist landlord, Uche (Rizi Timane).