NSPJ inmates can now finish Senior High

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Inmates at the Northern Samar Provincial Jail (NSPJ) can now continue their education up to senior high school, thanks to the launch of a new in-house SHS program this year.

Acting provincial warden Jay Keenson Acebuche said 23 PDL who have finished their junior high school signed up for enrollment in the pilot implementation of the Senior High School program using the Alternative Learning System (ALS) modality.

Acebuche, who is also Northern Samar’s provincial planning and development officer, said the ALS program for inmates is a vital step toward preparing them for eventual reintegration into society upon release, as it also reduces the chances of recidivism.

“This program is important because it gives PDLs a chance to complete their education and improve their lives. It’s easier to find a job as a Senior High School graduate compared to being just a Junior High School completer. It also supports rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

For the next 10 months, the first batch of senior high enrollees at NSPJ will attend weekly classes taught by teachers from Acereda Integrated School in nearby Bobon. Unlike the traditional ALS program, the NSPJ curriculum will emphasize life skills, vocational training, and the rehabilitation needs of inmates, Acebuche explained.

He said the classes will be conducted to accommodate the unique needs and learning pace of PDLs. “This initiative not only provides access to quality education but also serves as a vital part of their rehabilitation and preparation for a productive life beyond incarceration,” he added.

“Teaching methodologies are modified to include flexible and interactive approaches, accommodating varying educational backgrounds while managing a controlled environment,” he said.

“By bringing educational programs like the ALS Senior High School into the provincial jail, the provincial government affirms its commitment to inclusive development that leaves no one behind,” he said. “It also reinforces the belief that education is a powerful tool for restoring dignity, reducing recidivism, and building a stronger, more resilient province.”

At the end of 10 months of classroom learning inside the facility, the students will undergo a mandatory assessment to check their readiness to proceed to college.

“Assessment methods may emphasize personal growth and practical applications over standardized tests, alongside integral support from rehabilitation programs,” Acebuche explains.