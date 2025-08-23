Nitura ready for bigger role for Adamson

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -- High-scoring Shaina Nitura is embracing a bigger role for Adamson University in its buildup for a redemption campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 early next year.

A member of Alas Pilipinas, expectations for the sophomore hitters are high as the Lady Falcons aim to barge into the Final Four after missing the cut in the last two seasons.

Adamson coach JP Yude will not only rely on Nitura’s scoring prowess but also on her leadership and the international experience she could share with the young rebuilding Adamson crew.

“The No. 1 thing I expect her to bring to the team is the leadership that she gained while playing for the national team,” Yude said.

The homegrown Lady Falcons star contributed in Alas’ silver medal finish in the AVC Challenge Cup as well as the Filipinas’ back-to-back bronze medal haul in the two-leg Southeast Asian V-League.

Nitura, who was named UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year and holds the record of most points scored in a single season, welcomes the challenge of being glue-guy of Adamson.

“Of course, it’s another adjustment for me. I’m playing with a different set of players when playing internationally. So, as of now, we’re still adjusting,” Nitura said after dropping 28 points in the Lady Falcons’ 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12, win over University of San Carlos in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals Cebu Leg opener on Friday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

Nitura scored 15 of her production in the third and fourth set in a mighty bounce back after the Lady Panthers snatched the second frame.

“We’re trying to build connection with the team, with the setters and the liberos. And, of course we’re working on another adjustment for the program of Coach Yude and Coach Ettore (Guidetti),” she added.

Nitura is grateful for the trust given to her by Yude but also admits that she still has a lot to work on to fulfill her role as leader.

“Coach is helping me on the proper approach and tone as a leader. It’s far from perfect but I’ll try to make it close to perfect,” she said.

“I want to be better than my best as much as I can in all aspects: my attitude, physical, mental. I’ll do everything for my growth and future.”

The Lady Falcons are playing University of Southern Philippines Foundation as of press time. Adamson will close its Invitationals campaign against UAAP rival Ateneo de Manila University today.