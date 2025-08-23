Nitura powers Adamson past USPF

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Adamson University flexed just enough muscle in pulling off a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 win over University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Saturday at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

Skipper Shaina Nitura picked up from where she left off from a rousing opening day outing with an equally scintillating 15-point performance for the still unbeaten Lady Falcons, who raised their win-loss mark to 2-0.

The Alas Pilipinas member filled the stats sheet with 12 kills, two aces and a kill block and had plenty of help, especially from the Adamson bench, which responded well to the challenge of head coach JP Yude following a hard-fought four-set win over provincial powerhouse University of San Carlos (USC) last Friday.

The sophomore hitter, fresh from a stint with the national team in Vietnam, finished with 28 points in the opener.

Rookie Abigail Segui added 13 points while Lana Barrera and Frances Mordi scored seven each for the Lady Falcons.

“I just reminded them after our game yesterday (Friday). We just had a short talk about what happened. Good thing that the response was very good for today’s game. (I) Really thanked the Lord for how the players responded properly in this game,” Yude said.

“I also reminded the players that they could do it although somehow you could sense that was a lack of confidence. I just kept on telling them that they have my trust and that’s the reason why I fielded them.”

In Adamson’s debut barely 24 hours before beating USPF, the Lady Falcons downed USC, 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12, behind Nitura’s offensive show.

Next up for Adamson is Ateneo on Sunday at 6 p.m. with Yude admitting it will be a big game for the San Marcelino-based spikers.