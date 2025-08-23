New Galeries coach hits ground running

New Galeries Tower mentor Godfrey Okumu buckled down to business after taking over the coaching reins for the Highrisers with just a couple of months before action in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference erupts.

Galeries Tower management formally announced the appointment of the Kenyan tactician on Friday just hours after the franchise parted ways with former coach Lerma Giron, who handled the expansion squad since it joined the pro ranks in 2023.

“A familiar face. A trusted leader. Coach Godfrey Okumu returns to guide the Highrisers as head coach!” the Highrisers wrote on their Facebook page.

The post included a video clip of Okumu, who was Giron’s deputy prior to his promotion, overseeing the practice session of the team.

It will be the 57-year-old tactician’s first head coaching job in a commercial club since calling the shots for Motolite back in 2019.

Okumu will take over a young and promising squad led by Alas Pilipinas setter Julia Coronel, 2025 second overall Draft pick Jean Asis, second year wing spiker Jewel Encarnacion, Ysa Jimenez and Roselle Baliton.